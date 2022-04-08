Under public-private partnership mode, the Government of Uttar Pradesh signed an MoU for initiating medical colleges in two districts of the state — Sambhal and Maharajganj.

It was at the official residence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath that the MoU was signed at Lucknow, a statement informed, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The CM informed how, for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, medical colleges were being set up in the PPP mode and in a time-bound manner, the medical education department was asked to proceed with the necessary arrangements.

The work to set up medical colleges is being initiated by reputed institutions Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust, Bareilly and Shanti Foundation Trust, Maharajganj, informed the CM.

It is on mission mode that these colleges will be set up and the Government of Uttar Pradesh had set a target of establishing medical colleges in the two districts of Maharajganj and Sambhal by the year 2024, he said.