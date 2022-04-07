To attract foreign students, the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) urged all higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country to register on EducationINdia portal. This happened on April 6, Wednesday.

With an aim to highlight and showcase the strong points of the Indian institutes to global students, the portal has been designed. It also ensures that all the information that international students might require about the higher education institutions across the country can be found in one place.

For all those higher education institutions in India who are admitting or are hoping to admit international students to their courses, UGC has asked them to update relevant details as soon as possible. As per UGC, the first phase of the portal's development has concluded and it is now ready for Indian institutions to update their institutional profile.

"In the first phase, registration is open for institutions which have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE data. ln the second phase, registration will be opened for other institutions who desire to register and are otherwise eligible to admit foreign students," reads the official statement of UGC and AICTE.

Educational institutions in the state have welcomed the initiative. "International students interested to study in India had to do their own homework. They used to visit websites of different universities to collect information. However, the portal will bring all information to one place and students can get authentic information about HEIs," said K Sashidharan, lecturer at a private university in Chennai.