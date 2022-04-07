Cheating seems to be a growing problem in Haryana this exam season. Just last week, three men were arrested on the allegations that they had facilitated cheating during the Class XII Hindi exam in the Bhiwani district. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has raised concerns of a "paper leak mafia" in play in the state and slammed the BJP-led government, alleging that around 40 cases of paper leaks in major examinations in Haryana have been reported in over seven years. He said that the government has "toyed with the futures of the young people" in Haryana by failing to take effective steps to curb the menace. "This anti-youth government has converted the state into a centre of paper leak mafia. The ongoing trend of open copying has once again exposed the total incompetence of the state government," he was quoted saying, as per PTI.

Surjewala, in a statement, claimed that five question papers of the Haryana Board of School Education have "leaked in the last one week". "In such a situation, it has become clear that the Haryana School Education Board and the education minister have completely failed in the judicious discharge of their duties," he alleged.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Haryana police arrested the principal, a teacher and two other staff members of a government school in the state for allegedly helping students cheat in the Class X Board examination for Hindi, Meham's Additional Superintendent of Police, Hemendra Kumar Meena told PTI.

The school is accused of having provided solved paper sets to students inside the examination hall, according to the police. They were reportedly apprehended by the flying squad and a case was duly registered. While the investigations are underway, the police say they have seized computers, printers and photostat machines and slips that were allegedly used by the school to help the students cheat.