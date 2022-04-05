On April 5, Unacademy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD) under the Government of Telangana to identify and empower meritorious students from the state to prepare them for competitive exams with scholarships.

Over the course of the next three years, Unacademy will conduct a series of aptitude tests for meritorious students of Telangana in three phases to cater to state and central government job exams and college entrance exams. With this MoU, 4500 aspirants will receive the benefits of this scholarship program, which is a one-year Unacademy Plus subscription for a competitive exam.

Additionally, all-girl students from Telangana who qualify for the aptitude test will receive scholarships under Unacademy’s mega-national program ‘Shikshodaya’. All aspirants applying for state government jobs as identified by BCWD and students studying in Classes X, XI and XII and those in undergraduate and postgraduate courses are eligible for these tests and scholarships.