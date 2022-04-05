The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores will be used by 25 Karnataka universities for admission to UG programmes including BA, BSc and BCom.

“Today I had a meeting with vice-chancellors of 25 state universities from Karnataka to discuss the common university entrance test (CUET). The VCs have supported the introduction of CUET and have agreed to use CUET for admissions in BA, BSc, BCom and similar programmes,” UGC (University Grants Commission) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on April 4 at 11.10 am.

The UGC Chairman also tweeted out a clarification on April 4 at 5:47 stating that when universities adopt CUET for UG admissions they will only need to register on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). They will not need to pay any fees to either the NTA or UGC nor will there be any need to sign an MoU with them.

Also, when students submit their CUET scores while seeking admissions, the same can be verified against that NTA data which will be made available to the universities, he tweeted. Universities can register at nta.ac.in/cuetexam, he informed.

It is on April 6 that online applications for CUET 2022 will commence and the exam will be held for all UGC-funded central universities in the country for admissions into their UG programmes.

CUET 2022 registration forms will be available on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and additionally, one can keep an eye on nta.ac.in as well.

There will be no limitation when it comes to switching streams as a student who has pursued Science in Class XII can opt for humanities in their UG. But students will be required to check the eligibility criteria from their desired universities and ensure that they opt for language and domain courses accordingly.