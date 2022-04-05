On Monday, April 4, a headmaster and matron of Salakhunta residential school were booked by the Udala town police for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student. They allegedly threatened to post her private photos on social media.

The complaint was filed by the parents of the girl and as per it, the girl went to the residential school three days after it reopened. The girl proceeded to ask the matron about her bed who, in turn, question the girl about joining late. When the girl cited personal reasons, the matron misbehaved with her.

When the girl student took up the matter with the headmaster directly, Majhi allegedly threatened to upload her private pictures, which he had managed to capture secretly from the hostel bathroom. Feeling harassed, the student narrated her ordeal to her mother.

On Monday, April 4, the parents of the girl student lodged a complaint against Majhi and Patra with Udala town police. IIC Niraj Kumar Samal said a case has been registered against the headmaster and matron under sections 294, 500, 501, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC and an investigation is underway.

It may be recalled that, in the past year, in separate cases, two headmasters of schools have been booked for sexually abusing girl students. This happened in blocks Kuanrmunda and Rajgangpur. Also, on Friday, April 1, a Class X student ended her life in Odisha after allegedly being sexually assaulted by the headmaster.