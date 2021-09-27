The Telangana chapter of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has strongly condemned an "objectionable" picture published in the 'Question Bank' for the Social Studies (English medium) study material for Class 8. The organisation has demanded that the Telangana government should immediately delete 'Islamophobic' content in the Class 8 textbook.

The picture in question is of a 'terrorist', shows that person holding a rocket launcher in his right hand and carrying the Holy Quran in his left hand. It was published in the chapter 'National movement — the last phase 1919-1947'.

Calling out the 'Islamophobic' content, Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, president, SIO Telangana has urged the state's education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to initiate action against the publisher. He said such content will prejudice students' minds.

"It is creating and propagating stereotypical, hateful and Islamophobic view towards the Muslim community, by showing a person holding a gun in his right hand and the Holy Quran in the left hand. It is a discriminatory and hateful content which destroys the harmony, unity and integrity of the society," he said.

The organisation said peace must be infused in the minds of students through peace education and peace curriculum in educational institutions. It demanded the education ministry not to approve such distracting content and to take actions against such irresponsible and propagandist behaviour.

The SIO demanded that the publishers immediately delete the toxic content and republish the edition. Meanwhile, the publication evoked a strong reaction from many on social media. Citizens wondered how a secular government in Telangana allowed such content in the school curriculum.