‘I set my 10x goals last week,’ said Rahul. ‘They really look scary and impossible.’

‘Same here,’ said Rinku. ‘But Anjali achieved one scary OKR already. How bhaiyya?’

‘To achieve 10x Objectives you must ‘Own’, ‘Understand’ and ‘Execute’,’ said Rakesh. ‘Achieving big

goals is a matter of execution, of diligently exploring all possibilities. When Anjali set a 10x Objective of

getting her poems published in an international publication, it was scary because she never got

published anywhere before. But she ‘owned’ it and shared her 10x Objective with others. Then she

sought to ‘understand’ the space by gathering information, talking to experts. When she had enough

information she ‘executed’ her plans. To start the process, she wrote three new poems.’

‘Writing’s easy,’ said Rahul. ‘What next?’

‘It appears overwhelming because it’s an unknown area and you’re finding new ways to crack it,’ said

Rakesh. ‘But with more information, you get new perspectives. Once you’ve enough information, act on

ideas that have the best chance to achieve your goal. In Anjali’s case, she gathered twenty email ids of

Indian and foreign publishers to submit her poems.’

‘But what if it doesn’t work?’ asked Rahul.

‘If one way gets blocked, try another,’ said Rakesh. ‘That’s the process –trying, eliminating, trying again

and finding ways to get there – but never giving up on your Objective. Be patient, persistent and open

for opportunities. Follow through each idea, every resource to fullest potential because we don’t know

which one will breakthrough. Anjali didn’t get responses from those twenty publications initially, so she

looked at other ways. She researched some more, found a US-based site that publishes poetry on her

published cousin’s blog, and submitted her poems there.’

‘It’s a lot of work without knowing whether it will pay off,’ said Rinku.

‘The more we focus on the process, the more ideas we get on how to progress,’ said Rakesh. ‘As we act

on them, the way forward opens up more clearly. With big targets we cannot see the entire path all at

once. We must go as far as we can see - the path reveals itself as we progress. In Anjali’s case, the US

site accepted her poems for publication. OKR done.’

‘So focus on the process,’ said Rahul. ‘And execute.’

‘Yes,’ said Rakesh. ‘What appeared impossible for Anjali a week ago got accomplished simply because

she ticked off all boxes and executed her plans. Always look at progress made, not at how distant and

impossible the goal is, and it ceases to be scary. Every action taken is progress, fun, growth.’

‘Thanks bhaiyya,’ said Rinku. ‘I understand how to go about it now.’

Pro Tip: To achieve big goals, focus on the process and keep refining it. At each step you’ll find a new

way to move forward. Keep at it, measure progress, and you’ll achieve your goal.