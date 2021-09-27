It is pouring once again in Hyderabad, and both the Meteorological Department and the Telangana State Development Planning Society has warned people of heavy downpour in the next 48 hours thanks to Cyclone Gulab which made landfall in coastal Andhra and Odisha. Andhra University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University have postponed all exams scheduled for today, September 27, after the met department issued a high alert for the city on Monday.

JNTU had supplementary exams scheduled for courses such as BTech, BPharm, and PharmD, which have been rescheduled to a date that will be announced soon. The Registrar of the university, Dr M Manzoor Hussain released a circular stating that the decision was taken after requests from various departments for the same. Andhra University's Registrar V. Krishna Mohan also announced on Sunday that the exams scheduled for Monday will be postponed. The met department has said that there is a chance for heavy waterlogging on the roads given the heavy rainfall.

However, the entrance exam for postgraduate engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh is set to be held as scheduled. The PGECET exam will be conducted in two shifts, and students can download the admit card from sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet.