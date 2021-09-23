Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has organised several visits of students to its oil-fields in different parts of India, as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

The energy firm organised visits of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya and engineering colleges to its oil-fields. The Ministry said that these field trips have aroused the interest of the younger generation of India in the oil and gas business, which is a vital element of India's energy independence. All field trips were organised following adherence to all COVID-19 protocol, it added.

Under this plan, the firm has already completed field visits for five groups of students. The study visits from September 1 to September 15 were organised at five different assets of ONGC at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Ankleshwar, Cambay and Cauvery. The trips exposed the students to the various nuances of the energy business and the science and technology behind those.

At Mehsana Asset of ONGC in north Gujarat, 96 students of Government Engineering College of Patan were taken to the Sobhasan Central Tank Farm (CTF) in four batches for an exposure to the operations of an oilfield. Senior technical ONGC executives at Mehsana interacted with the students and explained the intricacies of operations during the two-day visit during September 13-14, 2021.

ONGC Cambay Asset organised field visits to Lunej Museum and Akholjuni for students of Class VIII, IX and X in three batches, each comprising of 30 students, during September 13-15. Ankleshwar Asset arranged study visits for the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya of Ankleshwar, to give them glimpses of ONGC operations at Well sites, CTF, and work-over rigs.

Study visit of another hundred students was organised by Cauvery Asset for a fortnight during September 1-15. Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the whole batch of 100 students was divided into small groups of 10 students each. Students from Puducherry Engineering College participated in the trip and each batch was accompanied by faculty from the college. Students were taken to the Kuthalam and Narimanam Surface Installations of the ONGC Asset.