Now, students and young professionals will have access to a whole range of AI courses on the National Skill Development Corporation's portal, courtesy of a tie-up with a Singapore-based EdTech player. In line with the Indian government's goal to make India a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI), NSDC and WiselyWise have tied up to offer various courses in Artificial Intelligence.

Chandra Kumar, Founder and CEO, WiselyWise, said, “Working with leading corporations we realised the digital divide is a huge challenge to be overcome in the future." He added, "Closing the divide needs intervention in the early years of a student and continuous investments in life-long learning of AI skills." As part of this collaboration, WiselyWise has integrated its AI education platform with NSDC’s eLearning portal, eSkill India, to provide access to free AI courses and paid age-appropriate affordable courses in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Marathi.

Kumar said, "We are heavily investing in creating age-appropriate courses in regional languages apart from English so that no one gets left behind. Our partnership with NSDC brings AI to the doorstep of all learners in an easy-to-use online learning platform." Learners will be able to customise their learning path depending on their interests and career prospects. These are developed for all school students, college students and adult learners, in close collaboration with global AI leaders, practitioners and academic partners.

Vandana Bhatnagar, Chief Program Officer, National Skill Development Corporation, said, “The Indian industry is undergoing a paradigm shift due to rapid evolution of digital technology." She added, "This digital transformation is sector and function agnostic and is increasingly driven by the use of AI technologies. There is a critical need for digitally-skilled professionals to keep pace with this transformation."

She further said, "We intend to promote inclusive digital learning that would increase access and immersive learning opportunities for all. NSDC’s partnership with WiselyWise will help address this critical skill gap, by making a rich offering of AI courses readily accessible to students and professionals." NSDC functions under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, it is a public-private partnership that aims to provide vocational training.

