The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) begins Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams from Saturday.

"A total of 98 students have registered to re-appear in the board exams for the improvement exams. The marks obtained in this exam will be considered as final. We are conducting the examinations with the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols," Principal of Government Inter College, Moradabad, Shyama Kumar told the media.

Tasleem, a student appearing for the Class 10 Board exam said, "I have prepared well for the examination. I was not satisfied with my marks, so I registered to re-appear."

The UP Board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12.