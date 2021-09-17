Over 40,000 children have enrolled for the new academic session in schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a senior official said on Thursday. A lot of these students have left private schools to join the civic body-run schools, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, claimed at a press conference.

For the new academic session, 40,033 students have enrolled in the EDMC-run schools, Kumar said. A large number of these students are those who have left private schools to join the EDMC-run schools, he said. This, he said, indicates the improved quality of education being imparted at the schools run by the civic body.

"The east corporation is endeavouring to provide quality education at the primary level to children. And because of this commitment only, 40,033 students have enrolled," Kumar said. The EDMC has two zones - Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South).

According to Kumar, 15 schools in each zone are being developed as model schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, English-medium instruction and other facilities.