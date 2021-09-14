The School and Mass Education department of Odisha on Monday released the first selection list for admission to higher secondary schools of the state for the 21-22 academic session that begins in October.

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary (HS) School in Cuttack posted the highest cut-off for three streams — 79.3 per cent in Arts, 91.3 per cent for Science and 82 per cent for Commerce. The top-5 colleges posting the highest cut-off in Arts stream included BJB HS School at 78 per cent, Rourkela Government HS School at 75 per cent and Cuttack’s Sailabala HS School at 74.5 per cent.

In Commerce, Rourkela HS School, Sailabala and BJB HS School have sought cut-offs of 80.8 per cent, 77.6 per cent and 77.5 per cent respectively. Dhenkanal’s Jiral HS School is also among the most sought-after institutions in Commerce education at Plus II level with a cut-off of 76.5 per cent.

When it comes to Science, apart from BJB (90.6 per cent cut-off), Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Berhampur (Neelakantha Nagar) and Balasore’s Upendra Nath HS School and Fakir Mohan HS School have sought the highest cut-off of 87.8 per cent, 87.5 per cent and 86.8 per cent respectively. A smaller institution like Nayagarh HS school also figures in the most sought-after institution list with 85.6 pc cut-off.

According to reports of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), after the Class X results were announced, as many as 4.35 lakh students applied for admission to higher secondary schools of which 3.86 lakh students have been selected.

Of the selected students, 3.65 lakh have cleared the matriculation from the Board of Secondary Education. In the last academic session of 2020-2021, 3.84 lakh students had applied for admission.While admission to the first selection list will be done from September 14 to 21, the second merit list will be published on September 27.