Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has announced the results for the agriculture stream of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (agriculture and pharmacy stream)-2021. Students can go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education sche.ap.gov.in, and check their results, by keying in their registration number.



The AP EAPCET exam was held on September 3, 6 and 7, and the results and rank cards were released today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the APSCHE. While the students from the general category will have to score at least 25 per cent marks to qualify the exam, there are no such requirements for other categories. The results for AP EAMCET, which were announced last week, revealed that the pass percentage had fallen by about four per cent.

APSCHE chairman and professor K Hemachandra Reddy on Monday had said 83,822 candidates registered for the test for admissions to undergraduate agriculture and pharmacy courses, out of which 78,066 attended the test held in five sessions from September 3 to 7. Overall attendance percentage stood at 93.13 per cent.

It might be recalled that boys outshined girls for the first time in the AP EAPCET engineering stream by securing top ten ranks this year. A total of 80.62 per cent of the candidates who wrote the test had qualified for admissions to engineering colleges in the State. Counselling for both engineering, and agriculture and pharmacy streams is likely to begin from September 28.