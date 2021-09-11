The Andhra Pradesh government is placing an indent to buy 6,53,144 laptops for distributing them free of cost to students above Class IX in the 2021-22 academic year. Of the total, 5,42,365 basic version laptops will be given to students of Classes IX to XII under the Amma Vodi scheme in lieu of Rs 14,000 in cash given annually to mothers.

Another 19,853 laptops will be given away under the Vasati Deevena scheme. Laptops with advanced configuration, numbering 90,926, will be distributed to students in polytechnics, industrial training institutes and degree classes under the Vasati Deevena scheme. The AP Technology Services (APTS) has been appointed as the nodal agency to float tenders and purchase the laptops soon.

As the amount to be spent on the purchase is over Rs 100 crore, the tenders have been submitted to the Judicial Preview Commission for evaluation and seeking objections, if any. Accordingly, the Commission, a statutory body, headed by a retired judge of the High Court, invited objections and suggestions on the tenders from all stakeholders by September 17.

After the retired judge gives his remarks and final view, the APTS will go ahead with the bid process, official sources said. Under Vasati Deevena, students of ITIs get a dole of Rs 10,000; of polytechnics Rs 15,000 and undergraduates Rs 20,000 every year.

There are over 15.50 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme. In lieu of this, the government offered laptops to interested students. Under Amma Vodi, there are 44.48 lakh beneficiaries. In January next, more than 5.42 lakh of them will get laptops instead of cash.