Students of the Banaras Hindu University on September 10, protested on campus and urged the varsity to open its doors for the second-year undergraduate students and allot hostel rooms for them. They also met the Vice-Chancellor, who said that he has "no problem" allowing the students in as long as the deans of each school agrees to resume classes.

The students will meet the deans of the schools on Monday to discuss the issue. "If they do not listen to us and don't resume classes, then we will intensify the protest further," said Aakanksha, one of the protesting students. "When we met the VC, he said that he is not against the idea of reopening the campus to students of second-year UG courses but it all depended on whether the Deans wanted to start classes. If they agree, he will reopen the campus," said the students.

BHU has started physical classes for final year students from September 1 and they have been allotted hostel accommodation as well. The authorities said that those classes are being conducted following safety protocols.