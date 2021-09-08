After a constant protest that lasted for nearly a month, the students of Panjab University believe that they have won half the battle — the varsity announced that senate elections would be held on September 26 — but there's no official word about reopening the campus.

The protest was a collaboration between several student groups from across political lines. President of Students for Society (SFS), Sandeep, said, "We had two major demands, one of which has been met. They haven't declared the schedule for reopening of the university campus, this was our second demand."

SFS President said that students will not halt the protest until and unless their demand to reopen the campus is met. "The administration has been saying that they'll open the university for the last two months. But it hasn't happened as of now."

While classes haven't begun yet, events seem to have restarted. Last week, the varsity had arranged for the Balram Das Tandon Memorial Lecture at the Law Auditorium of PU, in memory of the prominent BJP leader. His son, BJP leader, Sanjay Tandon had visited the campus to attend the event in memory of his late father who served as the former Governor of Chhattisgarh. In this context, Sandeep said, "The university is open for such events by the ruling party at the Centre, but it has to remain shut for students. This is very disheartening to us."

Repeated calls to the Registrar of PU did not yield a response. This copy will be updated if/when he responds.