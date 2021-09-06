Schools and colleges in Assam have reopened on Monday for students of Class 12, final semester students of degree programmes and postgraduate programmes.

To maintain social distancing measures, the new standard operating procedure (SOP) also mandated the capacity of a classroom to be not more than 30 students.

Mahamai Dutta, a student from Higher Secondary says, "It feels good to be back after so many days. Meeting my friends and coming to classes after so long feels great. Everyone should wear a face mask, keep a sanitiser, follow the other protocols while attending the classes."

Another student, Kaushik Rabha, puts forth, "The online classes were not that good. In offline mode, we can interact with the teacher and that's good for us."

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu also opened its schools for Classes 9-12 where students were provided masks and sanitisers at the entrance of the school and proper social distancing was maintained.