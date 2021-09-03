The Odisha Assembly passed a bill to set up a University of Health Sciences amidst uproar by the opposition over several issues. While the BJP members created a ruckus demanding action against minister Pratap Jena for his alleged connection with the Mahanga double murder case, Congress raised the drought problem.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said, “The revenue minister should reply on the drought issue instead of the agriculture minister. Yesterday, we had staged a walkout expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the agriculture minister. Still, the revenue minister has not come up with a reply.”

While BJP's Mohan Majhi told the media outside the House, “Name of Pratap Jena has been mentioned in the FIR. The JMFC, Salipur court has directed to bring the minister under the purview of the investigation. We demand his removal from the post to ensure impartial investigation.” Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said that the government is proactive for any kind of discussion related to the issue of the farmers and also the murder case.

At present, the medical and paramedical institutions in the state are affiliated with different universities. The state government would now bring them under the University of Health Sciences. According to state health minister Naba Kisore Das, the universities to which the medical and paramedical institutions are affiliated at present are general universities that do not specialise in the study of medical sciences.

The Health Minister said, "It was the dream of chief minister Naveen Patnaik to have a health university in Odisha." He said that all the health examinations will now be conducted through this university from now onwards. The latest technology will be introduced through this university in Odisha.

"I hope this bill will help the people of Odisha," Das said. The minister said the state government has asked the university to reserve some beds for children so that they can get good treatment. The government has already issued SOPs to all the district magistrates and medical colleges, he said.