Speak of Cleveland and what is the first thing that comes to your mind? We are talking about LeBron James, the legendary basketball player, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, James began his NBA career, playing for Cleveland Cavaliers on October 30, 2003.



James, who was born in Akron in Ohio, was the Cavaliers' first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft. In the next half-decade, he rose to super fandom. He played for the Cavaliers until 2018 and was picked up by the Lakers after that. He also made his debut for the United States national team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

The second US President John Adams, who succeeded George Washington was born on October 30, 1735 in Massachusetts, United States. One of the Founding Fathers of the country, he was the President from 1797 to 1801. Adams was elected to two terms as vice president under President George Washington and was elected as the United States' second president in 1796. At 90, he passed away on July 4, 1826.



Also on October 30, 1961, the Soviet Union detonated a huge nuclear bomb called Tsar Bomba (Bomb of Kings). The largest nuclear weapon ever known, the bomb was apparently too big to be used in a war.