The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2021, can check their prelims result 2021 by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on October 10, 2021.

Candidates who have passed the UPSC preliminary exam have qualified for appearing in Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021. The shortlisted candidates will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form) for the civil services main examination.

The civil services examination is held in two successive stages: 1. Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2. Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

How to check UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 results link available under the 'What's New' section

Step 3: The PDF page will open in which roll numbers of successful candidates will appear

Step 4: Check your name and roll number

Step 5: Download the page and take its printout