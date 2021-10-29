In what may seem like a move to upgrade the quality of higher education, the Karnataka Higher Education Department on Thursday decided to dedicate 15 minutes from each hour of a regular class at colleges for internal assessment.



Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan on Thursday said, "Actions have been taken to upgrade the quality of higher education. One hour of regular class will be divided into 45 minutes of teaching and 15 minutes of internal assessment." "In engineering, the weightage for internal assessment has been increased to 50 marks in each subject and the same will be introduced for other degree courses also," Narayan said. He further said that every year 2,000 teachers will be given offline training and 10,000 teachers will be given online training.

"Higher Education Academy, Dharwad will train 2,000 teachers physically every year and Infosys will train 200 teachers in each batch on regular basis on its Mysuru campus. In addition to this, the Universities of Gulbarga and Mysuru also will involve in training the teachers. This is in addition to 10,000 teachers of higher education being trained through online mode," he explained.



Later in the interaction held with faculty and students, Narayana said that the government had entered into an agreement with 'Unacademy' to facilitate students of the state to better prepare for All India level competitive examinations and training would be given in colleges free of cost.



Narayan was speaking at the inauguration of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supplementary programs organised by the Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Bellary Institute of Technology & Management and Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala (Ballari North Division).