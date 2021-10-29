The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling dates have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and are out on their official website tsicet.nic.in. Click on 'TSICET 2021 ADMISSIONS DETAILED NOTIFICATION' to view the official notification.



Those candidates who have passed the TS ICET 2021 can opt for the counselling process, which is slatted to begin on November 3, 2021. The counselling will be held in two phases, which will be followed by a round of spot admission.

The very first phase of registration will commence on November 3 and will go on till November 11 and the provisional seat allotment will happen on November 14. Payment of fee and self-reporting via the website will happen between November 14 to 18, 2021. Similarly, the dates for the second round of registration are from November 21 to 23, 2021. The provisional allotment of seats will follow on November 26. Payment and reporting at the respective college will happen between November 26 to 29, 2021. November 28 — save this date because that's when the spot registration guidelines will be published on the official site.



It was on August 19, 2021 and August 20, 2021 that the TS ICET 2021 examination was conducted and the results were declared on September 23, 2021. Those candidates who qualified for the exam will be able to take admission in MBA or MCA courses offered by the various universities.