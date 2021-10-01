At least 91.27 per cent students qualified for admission in MCA and MBA courses while 92.53 per cent was the pass percentage for admission to engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh after the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) and Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 were released on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the AP ICET 2021 exam that was conducted by Andhra University on September 17 and 18. He also announced the results of the AP ECET 2021, which was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on September 19.

A total of 42,092 candidates applied for the AP ICET exam, of which 38,115 candidates appeared. Around 34,789 of them qualified for admission. In the case of AP ECET, a total of 34,271 candidates registered while 32,318 appeared for the exams. Only 29,904 students qualified. The qualifying marks are 50 out of 200 for all categories and for SC/ST category there is no minimum qualifying mark.

The AP ECET 2021 exam was conducted in 13 streams out of which 11 were Engineering streams while the remaining two streams were BSc (Mathematics) and Pharmacy. A maximum number of 10,654 students have registered for Mechanical Engineering. Only six students have registered for Ceramic Technology. In Mechanical Engineering, 10,119 have appeared and 97.96 qualified with a pass percentage of 96.81 per cent.

