Published: 28th October 2021
Tamil Nadu government to bear cost of IIT education of daily wage labourer's son
Arunkumar cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021 in his first attempt and looks forwards to pursuing BTech Chemical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on October 28, assured P Arunkumar, son of a daily-wage labourer, who got admission in the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, that his education cost would be borne by the state.
Hailing from an economically-deprived family, Arunkumar cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021 in his first attempt. After securing a Category Rank of 2,503, this 17-year-old managed to secure a seat for BTech Chemical Engineering course at the premier institute.
Stalin appreciated him for this achievement. Arunkumar completed his early education at a government school near Tiruchirapalli and cracked the entrance exam in his first attempt.