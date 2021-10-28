Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on October 28, assured P Arunkumar, son of a daily-wage labourer, who got admission in the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, that his education cost would be borne by the state.

Hailing from an economically-deprived family, Arunkumar cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021 in his first attempt. After securing a Category Rank of 2,503, this 17-year-old managed to secure a seat for BTech Chemical Engineering course at the premier institute.

Stalin appreciated him for this achievement. Arunkumar completed his early education at a government school near Tiruchirapalli and cracked the entrance exam in his first attempt.