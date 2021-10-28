State-run schools in Maharashtra are going to be locked down yet again after they reopened earlier this month, but for an entirely different reason. On October 27, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that they will remain closed for a two-week Diwali vacation starting October 28.

What is different from the last time schools were shut is that authorities have said online classes will not be allowed from October 28 to November 10. The directive would apply to all classes — from kindergarten to Class XII. Only recently, on October 4, schools in Maharashtra had reopened for in-person classes after a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases in most parts of the state, both rural and urban areas.

A number of schools in Pune had resumed physical classes only for secondary school students while they continued with the online mode of learning for those in primary classes. However, this is expected to change post the Diwali vacation when regular on-campus schooling is likely to commence for all classes.