A total of 36,667 candidates would be appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) across 78 centres set up in the state, APSET member secretary K Srinivasa Rao said. The examination, which is scheduled to be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on October 31, is conducted for recruitment and promotions of lecturers and assistant professors in degree colleges.



In a release on Wednesday, Rao said, “As many as 36,667 candidates are appearing for the test in 30 subjects. Candidates will be allowed to the centres an hour before the examinations. The latecomers will not be allowed if they are late by a minute,” he said.

Rao said that all COVID-19 protocols would be followed at the examination centres. Differently-abled candidates seeking an assistant have been advised to contact the Chief Superintendent of Examination cell a day in advance. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the APSET website, which is, https://apset.net.in/.



How to download admit cards:

1) Go to the link https://apset.net.in/

2) Click on 'Admit Card' option on the homepage

3) Enter your registered email address or mobile number

4) Enter the captcha

5) Your Admit Card shall appear on the next page