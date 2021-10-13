The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET-2021) results were released today by Andhra University. While 15,638 applicants applied for the admission exam, 13,619 turned up and, of this, 13,428 (98.6%) qualified for it.



Andhra University was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting these exams by the government through the AP State Council of Higher Education, who has informed that the counselling dates will be out soon. It was on September 21 that the exam was conducted in 69 locations across 34 cities.



From the Math stream, 99.71 per cent of the students cleared the exam and S Hima Bindu was the topper, while 99.8 per cent of students cleared the English exam with A Vara Prasad topping in this subject. B Raja Sekhar topped Physical Sciences, which was cleared by 99.79 per cent of the students, while P Mani topped Biological Sciences, which 98.72 per cent of the students passed. Likewise, 96.97 per cent of the students passed Social Studies and the topper was V Dileep Surya Teja.



Follow these steps to check your results:

1. Visit sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the 'AP EdCET - 2021' tab on the homepage

3. Next, click on 'Results'

4. Enter your registration number and EdCET hall ticket number

5. Click on 'View Result'