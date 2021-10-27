The Karnataka government will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the appointment of teachers to government schools twice in the next round, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said. He added that the decision is taken because the state government did not get the required number of qualified teachers for its primary and high schools during the last round of recruitment.

“We are not getting as many qualified teachers as called in the recruitment notification. Last time, only 3,000 candidates passed when the requirement was higher. Keeping in mind that fewer candidates are passing the CET, we have decided to conduct the exam twice this time. We are going to start the process for recruitment of 5,000 teachers. We will continue to conduct CETs till we get the required number of teachers,” he told mediapersons after visiting a government high school and a pre-university college in Kalaburagi on October 26 and interacting with the students.

Nagesh added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was showing a lot of interest in the appointment of teachers and providing better infrastructure to government schools. He dismissed the allegation that teachers from Kalyana Karnataka were being transferred to schools outside the region even though schools in the region are facing a shortage of teachers and clarified that no teacher had been transferred from the region in the last three months. “We know that transferring teachers from Kalyana Karnataka would have an adverse effect on the quality of education in the region. Hence, we have not transferred any teacher from the region,” he said.

The Minister also said that the response from children and parents to the reopening of Classes I to V was good, and hoped that attendance of students would gradually increase. He said that the National Education Policy 2020 would be implemented in primary and secondary education from the next academic year.

The Minister was accompanied by legislator Shashil G Namoshi and Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Nalin Atul. Later, the Minister met Deputy Directors of Pre-University Education and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction of all the districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region to review the work in the department.