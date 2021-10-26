A school teacher of a renowned private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur was dismissed from service after she uploaded a video on her Whatsapp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the recent ICC T20 tournament.

The school teacher had uploaded the pro-Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot.

Also, the letter issued by the school owner on Monday says that the school has terminated the service of Nafeesa Ataari as per the decision taken in a meeting of the Trust that runs the school.