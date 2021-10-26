Published: 26th October 2021
Private school in Udaipur dismisses teacher from service after she shares a video of Pakistanis cricket win on Whatsapp
The school teacher, identified as Nafeesa Ataari, had uploaded the pro Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot
A school teacher of a renowned private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur was dismissed from service after she uploaded a video on her Whatsapp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the recent ICC T20 tournament.
The school teacher had uploaded the pro-Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot.
Also, the letter issued by the school owner on Monday says that the school has terminated the service of Nafeesa Ataari as per the decision taken in a meeting of the Trust that runs the school.