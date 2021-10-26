Local bodies have been asked to axe trees posing a threat inside school campuses, after rains have rendered some of then unstable, in Kerala as institutions are set to reopen from November 1. The directions to do so come from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, who took the decision in a meeting held on October 25 to discuss the safety and security of children at schools.

The Commission also recommended the government grant tax waiver to school buses. Apart from that, it said that fitness certificates for school buses need to be ensured. "Commission will take action based on grass root level recommendations for the safety of children in schools," said K Nazir, a member of the Commission, who presided over the meeting.

In his inaugural address at the meeting, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik called for caution in welcoming children back to schools - which have been closed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malik called for concerted efforts by various departments in addition to teachers.