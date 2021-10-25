Delhi University has released three general cut-off lists and today, it will release a special cut-off list. The list will be available for everyone to see on their official website, which is du.ac.in, and can be viewed on the websites of individual colleges as well. It is on October 26 and 27 that candidates can apply for admissions under this special cut-off.



A point to note is that this is not the fourth cut-off list, which is slated to release on October 30.



Those candidates who matched the stated cut-off for a previous admission but, for whatever reason, weren't able to take admission are eligible for the special cut-off list. Those candidates who have already successfully secured admission via one of the three cut-off lists out will not be able to participate in the special cut-off list. Also, no movement of candidates is permitted during the special cut-off.

Here's how you can check the special cut-off list

1) Go to DU's official website, du.ac.in

2) On the homepage, go to 'Latest News' of 'Admissions 2021'

3) Click on ‘DU Special Cut off 2021’



DU has about 70,000 seats available for undergraduate courses and more than 58,000 students have already been admitted so far from the 1,70,186 applications that were received.