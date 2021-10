Remember that time before we all had mobile phones that clicked photographs, played videos and music and had web browsers? Yes, the times when we had walkmans and DVD players and the cool kids had iPods. Today, Apple's iPod turns 20. The revolutionary music player that fits in your pocket was introduced by Apple on October 23, 2001. The player conceptualised by Steve Jobs was linked to Apple’s iTunes media management software and played up to 1000 songs (which was a pretty big deal in the early 2000s).Over years, iPod's look and features changed. There were sleeker and bigger models that even allowed people to play videos and had large storage capacities. The first iPod had a five GB storage capacity and was white in colour. the last iPod was released two years ago, in 2019. It had a 256 GB storage capacity. While iPod shuffle and Nano were quite big a few years ago, Apple removed them from stores in 2017.