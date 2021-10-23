Published: 23rd October 2021
What happened on October 23: Apple released iPod, Dumbo premiered and Emilia Clarke was born
The revolutionary music player that fits in your pocket was introduced by Apple on October 23, 2001
Remember that time before we all had mobile phones that clicked photographs, played videos and music and had web browsers? Yes, the times when we had walkmans and DVD players and the cool kids had iPods. Today, Apple's iPod turns 20. The revolutionary music player that fits in your pocket was introduced by Apple on October 23, 2001. The player conceptualised by Steve Jobs was linked to Apple’s iTunes media management software and played up to 1000 songs (which was a pretty big deal in the early 2000s).
Over years, iPod's look and features changed. There were sleeker and bigger models that even allowed people to play videos and had large storage capacities. The first iPod had a five GB storage capacity and was white in colour. the last iPod was released two years ago, in 2019. It had a 256 GB storage capacity. While iPod shuffle and Nano were quite big a few years ago, Apple removed them from stores in 2017.
On October 23, 80 years ago, Disney released its animated music film Dumbo. The film was based on the story of a cute little circus elephant by Helen Aberson and illustrated by Harold Pearl. Dumbo has unusually large ears and is often taunted for that. However, the story takes a different turn when he discovers his ability to fly.
Actor Emilia Clarke, who is popular for essaying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones was born on October 23, 1986. In 2019, she was one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World.
