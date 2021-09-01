Did you know, not many years ago, tech giant Apple tried to join the social media bandwagon by launching its own network!



Ping — that's what they called it and it was launched on September 1, 2010. And it was all about music. Keep a track of your fave artists, tune into the music your friends are humming and a whole lot more. A musical community was in the works basically. But after just two years, Apple closed its services because it just wasn't able to gather traction.



The great big ship

Finding the RMS Titanic, the gigantic ship whose maiden voyage turned out to be its last one, was like searching for a needle in a haystack. North Atlantic Ocean, that's the vast water body that swallowed the ship. But on August 31, 1985, a US-French expedition successfully located the wreck 13,000 feet below the surface!



Manned and unmanned submersibles were used to explore the ship which was miserably split into two but was still quite well-preserved. This was 73 years after an iceberg wrecked the British passenger liner which was starting from Southampton to New York City, but never did reach there.



Dear, Anitha

Would you say 1,176 out of 1,200 is a very good score? That was what Shanmugam Anitha scored in her Class XII State Board examinations and yet, due to low NEET scores, wasn't able to secure an MBBS course. She filed a case against NEET too, but upon losing all hope, she died by suicide on September 1, 2017.