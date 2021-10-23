The registration for LSAT-India (Law School Admission Test-India) 2022 began on October 18, 2021 and the exam will be conducted via online mode, owing to the pandemic. As is already common knowledge, these standardised tests are considered as admission criteria across several colleges in India.



What's more, it will be conducted using the online proctored format in two cycles — the first round on January 15, 2022 and the send round over a five-day period starting from May 9, 2022. Explaining the rationale behind this, Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice-President of Emerging Markets, Law School Admission Council (LSAC), says that adding a second opportunity is one of the best things they could do for law aspirants. He goes on to add, "This additional test administration allows students to prepare for board exams without the added pressure of law school entrance exams. It also gives them an opportunity to take the test the second time if they didn’t perform their best on the first administration. Students are already under a lot of academic pressure as is, the second LSAT-India administration aims to alleviate that stress and allows them to test when they can perform their best."



Their online delivery system, complete with AI-assisted remote proctoring, is in place to ensure that every test given is done so with integrity. "We zeroed-in on an innovative remote proctoring solution that ensures the sanctity and integrity of the online examination through live and recorded proctoring and secure browser-based exam delivery. While a secure browser ensures that test-takers cannot access any material that they may have on their computer, online or even through sharing applications; live proctoring ensures that there are no malpractices happening physically around the test takers," he says. The system will be able to monitor, track and record every movement made by the candidate and flag conduct contrary to the rules that have been outlined in the terms and conditions review. All the ‘don'ts’ are clearly mentioned on their website and it is recommended that one goes through them before attempting the exam.



It may also be recalled that earlier this year, LSAC LawPrepsm was launched by LSAC Global. It is an e-learning platform that helps aspirants prepare for competitive entrance exams like the CLAT, SLAT, AILET, among others. Full-length practice exams offer complete LSAT-India test day experience and post attempting the mock test, candidates will be able to review their score sheet and even check how much time they spent on each question.



There are also scholarship programmes and a list of LSAC Global Law Alliance colleges that offer exclusive scholarships for LSAT-India takers.