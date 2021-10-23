After issues of its Wi-Fi being misused were reported by a major regional media house, Jadavpur University has confirmed that they have no knowledge of such incidents and have put up Wi-Fi requisition forms on its website as an upgrade from the physical forms.

The students have to apply for a user ID and a password and declare that they will not use the services for anything but academics. There are separate forms for UG, PG students and research scholars.

While the report suggested that the move from the varsity came after the server was under immense pressure and the speed slowed down, Pro-VC, Dr Samantak Das, Professor, Department of Comparative Literature, said that the university had not confirmed any such issue and that the forms were uploaded online just to make it accessible.

The report had also said that the password had gone public and everyone around the university was using the services for everything from playing online games to watching videos and movies to even downloading pornographic films. "The university had no knowledge about the internet being misused in such a manner as mentioned and it did not have anything to do with the decision of putting the forms online," he added.

But does that mean that it is not possible that the Wi-Fi was being used to play games or watch Netflix? "There are times when someone asks for the password even for something important and you oblige. And that can be the root of the access going public. This happens to almost every institution though. It's not something exclusive to Jadavpur (University)," said a student who did not wish to be named.

While the students have to go through a round of red tape to access the internet, they said that they do not mind this much and the fact that the university's internet was being used for such activities is worrisome. "The access to Wi-Fi helps us download study materials and access platforms like JSTOR easily from our own laptops or phones," said Atendriya Dana, PG student of International Relations.