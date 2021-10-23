The Telangana University’s (TU) Executive Council (EC) met in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Friday, October 22, and cancelled all the recent outsourcing appointments made by the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, who presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by all ex-officio members except one.

The decision was taken by the council on grounds that the VC had appointed 100 outsourced staff on an ad-hoc basis without consulting the Executive Council, as is the norm. The EC also decided not to pay wages to the 100 outsourced staff for the days they had worked.

It is learnt that Prof Ravinder also apologised to the EC for his comments on some of the members. According to sources, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal, who is the representative of the government on the EC, took the VC to task at the meeting for the prevailing unrest on campus.

He asked the VC to reverse all his decisions with immediate effect. For the last 25 days, student organisations have been agitating against the VC, demanding that the appointments be cancelled as they were done on an ad-hoc basis without following the norms. The next meeting of the EC has been called on October 30.