With the second cut-off list of Delhi-University being released on October 9, admissions will begin from October 11. Candidates who are eligible can apply for admissions till October 13 and make the payments till 5 pm on October 15. Meanwhile, 65 colleges who released their second cut-off list have been asked to complete the approval process till 5 pm on October 14.

You can log in to DU portal using login ID given to you during registration. Select a course and college you are eligible for. Then, the application is moved to different colleges where the college administration and teacher will check the eligibility and documents submitted by the students.

The colleges will decide if the application is correct or not, besides checking students' eligibility and the course they have selected. If a college rejects one of these applications, then there is nothing to worry about. You can still apply to another college for under the same cut-off marks. Once the documents are verified, the admission will be approved by the principal of respective colleges. Then, students can go ahead and pay their fee through the portal or they can withdraw their admission.

With many students having scored more than 95 per cent across CBSE and other state boards, the Delhi University also came under controversy of favouritism for CBSE and discrimination for the Kerala State Board students. However, DU's registrar rejected all the remarks made and stated that the university values merit.