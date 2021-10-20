The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that students of Class X and Class XII will be allowed to change their examination centres for the upcoming Term 1 examination. In a circular issued by the CBSE on October 20, 2021.

The circular read, "It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of this, at an appropriate time, the CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by the CBSE."

The Board has further instructed the students and schools to keep checking the official website, www.cbse.gov.in, for further notifications. On October 19, the CBSE issued a datesheet for the Term 1 examination of Class X and Class XII. For Class X, the exams are scheduled from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, from December 1 to December 22.