Normal life was affected in Odisha's Bolangir district on Thursday due to a bandh called by the BJP over the murder of a 24-year-old teacher. Business establishments remained closed and very few vehicles plied on the roads in Bolangir town due to the 12-hour bandh that began at 6 am. A similar bandh was observed on Wednesday in Kalahandi district, where the body of the woman who hailed from Bolangir was found. The saffron party demanded the resignation of DS Mishra, Odisha's Minister of State, Home, and a CBI inquiry into the incident.

BJP workers picketed in front of various government offices. Mahila Morcha activists under the leadership of Bolangir MP Sangeet Kumar Singhdeo staged a demonstration before the office of the Superintendent of Police and burnt an effigy of Mishra. The saffron party's district president Sibaji Mohanty demanded that Mishra be dismissed due to his close association with the main accused. Agitations were held in other parts of the state including Bhubaneswar. A BJP delegation led by its state General Secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar submitted a memorandum to the Odisha Human Rights Commission demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

The woman, who hailed from Jharni village in Turekela block of Bolangir district, was working as a teacher in a school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district. As per the police, the accused, who was the president of the managing committee of the school, had asked the deceased to come to the educational institution for some official work on October 8. He had given her a lift in his car from Chandotara in Bolangir district, following which she was untraceable. The woman's family filed a police complaint after failing to contact her over the phone. Her half-burnt and mutilated body was later found in a pit on the school premises on Tuesday, following which the accused was nabbed. Though the accused claimed he had thrown the teacher's mobile phone into the pit, it is yet to be found. Police said that the mobile phone might contain some vital evidence.

Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar, who visited the spot along with Bolangir SP Kausalkar Nitin Dagudu on Thursday, had earlier said that the accused had killed the woman as she had threatened to expose his extra-marital relationships.