A 19-year-old student of IIT Kharagpur allegedly committed suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Thursday. The body of the student was found on the balcony of his residence in the Scheme 78 area on Wednesday, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said.

The police recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which the victim had allegedly written “I quit”, with details about his studies and family, expressing disappointment, the official said. Sarthak had been attending virtual lectures from his home, he said, adding that the deceased student's father is posted in the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) as an additional director.

“We are examining the letter. Prima facie, it appears that the student was suffering from depression, because of which he took such an extreme step. Further investigations are on,” the official added.