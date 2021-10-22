Mridul Nedungottil, a student pursuing the one-year MBA programme at IIM Bangalore, has won first place in the national-level article-writing competition organised by the finance Club – Finomenon, School of Business Studies, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai.

He was awarded with a cash prize and a certificate. Mridul was selected among 260 participants to win the top prize. His article titled ‘Apna Time Ayega (Our time will come!)', ideates the ever-evolving Venture Captial landscape in India to produce a study of the new dawn of the Indian VC Landscape, which is still young compared to other countries like the US, Europe, and the UK.

READ ALSO : QS Rankings: IIM Bangalore tops in Management Studies for third time in a row

The macroeconomic perspective is vital in understanding the relevance of VC/Private Equity growth which generates substantial economic value for the nation. He also discusses opportunities with SaaS-based businesses’ growth and a few key metrics that investors use across industries to make funding decisions in a space bustling with innovative and never-before-seen products.

