The educational reforms implemented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh have managed to attract officials from the Government of Assam, who are currently on a tour of the Telugu-speaking state. This delegation from the Northeastern state includes Assam State Samagra Shiksha Project Director Roshni Aparanji, Primary Education Director Bijoya Chowdary; Director of SCERT, Assam, Neerada Devi and others as well who also met Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. They showed an interest in replicating the reforms back in their own state.

They are observing government initiatives like Nadu Nedu (renovation of schools), Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (providing education kits to students), Amma Vodi (financial assistance to mothers/guardians for sending kids to school) and Jagananna Vidya Deevena (scholarship for students from backward classes).

"All the reforms introduced by the present-day government under the leadership of our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are revolutionary and have been introduced with the sole intention of making quality education available and accessible to every single student in the state, irrespective of financial background or any other distinction," said Adimulapu Suresh, as per a report by The Siasat Daily. He also went on to say that neighbouring states like Telangana have also shown interest in replicating the educational reforms implemented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.