The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 results will be announced on October 21 at 3.30 pm. It will be available for you to check on the official website http://tscpget.com/CPGET. The results will be announced by Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University.

CPGET 2021 is a state-level common entrance exam conducted by Osmania University. The exams are attempted by various students for admissions into postgraduate (MA, MSC, MCom and so on), postgraduate diploma and five-year integrated programmes (MA, MSc, MBA and more) that are offered on campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The exams for the academic year 2021-2022 were conducted via online mode on September 18 and 21 to 27 and October 4 and 5 as well. Thus, the exams were conducted for ten days, three sessions each. In this way, 30 sessions over 50 days were covered.

READ ALSO: OSSTET 2021 results are out. Here's a step-by-step guide to check your score online



As many as 78,312 candidates registered for CPGET 2021, out of which, 68,836 appeared for the exam. The common entrance exam was conducted for various streams of Arts, Science, Social Science, Commerce, Education and more. Totally, it included 42 subjects, four PG diploma courses and four-year integrated programmes as well.