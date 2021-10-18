The results for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 have been declared and are available on the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha's official website for everyone to check. Along with the results, the OMR sheet and the answer key of the state-level examination have also been released by BSE for reference of the candidates who attempted the exam.



Here's how you can check your score:

1) Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in

2) Click on the ticker which says 'RESULTS of ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OSSTET) 2021'

3) Enter the login details as asked and click on submit

4) The score will be on your screen



The OSSTET Pass Certificate will continue to be valid up until the candidate reaches the upper age limit for teacher recruitment as per the rules and instructions issued by the Government of Odisha.



Those who qualify for OSSTET are awarded TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) certificates which are mandatory for those aspirants who intend to apply for positions of secondary school teachers in the coastal state.