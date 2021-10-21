The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), on October 21, took suo-motu cognisance of the death of a 13-year-old student in Churu district after being thrashed by his teacher on October 20. The commission, chaired by Justice Gopal Krishna Vyas, issued notices to the relevant authorities — District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Director of Primary Education in Bikaner — seeking a report on the matter within a week. According to the statement issued by the SHRC, Justice Vyas has asked for details of the action taken against the accused teacher and the school owner.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra ordered the relevant authorities to immediately suspend the school's recognition as a private school. Among other things, Justice Vyas sought information on the number of teachers in the school and their qualifications. He also demanded records of any formal complaints that have been made to the district administration or police against any of the school's teachers by students or their parents and the action that followed in such instances.

Ganesh was a Class VII student and his death has sent shock waves across the state. He was allegedly beaten to death by his teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on October 20 for not completing his homework. The teacher, Manoj Kumar, has since been arrested, following a complaint by the victim's father.