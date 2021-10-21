Every year, 10-12 students qualifying for the UPSC from the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi (IIT BHU) is the norm. They continue to secure prestigious positions and make the institute proud year on year. But this year, as many as 17 of their students were selected after the Civil Service exam results were announced, much to the delight of the institute.



There is no doubt that an interest in Civil Services continues to burn bright among students, including those studying in the IITs. In lieu of this fact, the alumni of IIT BHU is known to host counselling and even knowledge-sharing sessions, specially designed for UPSC aspirants. This goes a long way in getting students interested and encouraging them to work towards a brighter future for themselves. Clearly, it is this and other measures taken by the institute that has served as an inspiration for students.

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT BHU, congratulating the 17 students, went on to wish them the very best for all their future endeavours. He noted how the students will now serve as an inspiration and have set an example for the present batch of aspirants. He also said, "We have several eminent personalities working as IAS, IFS and IPS in different departments who are also alumni from IIT BHU. We are hopeful that in the coming year our students will achieve greater heights."



Rohit Kumar Singh, who is not only an alumnus of IIT BHU but also an IAS officer serving as Additional Secretary in the government, also congratulated the students. He added, "Pursuing engineering courses from the IITs or any other Engineering institutes is not just about studying the technology but also helps to develop a systematic approach towards problem-solving ways. Such approaches help in capacity building of the students as it provides an advantage to the person in solving problems faced by a civil servant during their service time.”