In order to welcome the students who are coming to the schools after a long gap, the teachers of government schools in Erode district of Tamil Nadu are ensuring that the premises are cleaned and all the regulations by the government are followed.

However, some schools have decided to go the extra mile to bring students back. All 19 teachers working in the government primary school in Periyar Street in Erode have pooled money to paint the walls of the school in vibrant colours. "The classrooms of each class have been painted with information suitable to what they would learn in class. Like alphabets in Tamil and English, fruits, flowers, names of months in Tamil and English, maps, national leaders, currencies of different countries have been painted inside the classrooms. The walls outside are painted with animals, scenery and cartoon characters," said Muthuramasamy,headmaster of the school.

He added that surprisingly the number of students studying in the school has gone up by at least 200 during the second wave of the COVID-19. Similarly, EKM Abdul Gani Madharasa School, a government-aided institution has also painted its walls making use of the absence of students during the lockdown period. "During the lockdown, students were forced to depend on mobile phones to learn the lessons. As they are coming after a gap of 600 days, we wanted to give them a different atmosphere. The visual appeal of these lessons will help them learn better," said Moosa Raja Junaidhi, headmaster of the school. "We have also planted vegetables in the small garden in the school during this time. It will be used for meals and students will be taught about how to maintain the plants as well," said Gayathri Annapoorani, who teaches at the school. The strength of the school has gone up by 300 students, they added.

Several government schools, known for proactive measures of the teachers and imparting good education, have seen a jump in the number of students enrolling in them. The schools also urged the education department to increase the number of teachers accordingly to maintain the quality of education.