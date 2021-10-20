The school education department's proposal to conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for students of Classes III, V, VIII and X has drawn flak from teachers and educationists in Tamil Nadu. The State-wide survey, scheduled on November 12, aims at assessing the learning skills of children. Sources said NAS would be conducted by BRTEs in 200 schools in a district and teachers have been told to prepare the students.

Opposing the move, government school teachers questioned how primary school children could be subjected to test as classes were not held for them for 19 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

READ ALSO : Tamil Nadu government mulling reopening primary schools after monitoring higher secondary situation

They suggested that the government allow students attend offline classes for at least two months before carrying out the survey. A government school teacher, on condition of anonymity said, "Class I students who joined in school 2019-2020, will study Class III this year. They would have not had uniform education as schools were closed. They would have forgotten whatever they learnt, like the alphabet, numbers, etc. Conducting an assessment survey within 12 days of schools reopening is not fair."

Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said children must be prepared mentally after school reopening. "Government school students may perform poorly in the survey compared to those from private schools," he added.

Psychologist N Rahmankhan said, "The school education department has directed teachers to prepare students mentally. For this, they must start with story telling sessions and allowing them to play, etc before handling regular lessons. If lessons are taught straightaway and tests conducted, students will not show interest in studies."

Repeated attempts to reach the school education commissioner N Nandakumar went in vain.